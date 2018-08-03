Whoops! Trump Accidentally Tweeted The Wrong Candidate Endorsement

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted ― then deleted ― a message encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) next Tuesday.
Just one problem: Stivers isn’t running next Tuesday.
Trump likely intended to send out an endorsement for Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on that date in another district in the state for a seat vacated by Pat Tiberi.
After deleting the tweet, Trump sent another one promoting Balderson instead.
Stivers won his primary months ago and won’t face voters again until the midterm elections in November. In the general election, he’ll go head-to-head with Democrat Rick Neal.
