Whoops! Trump Accidentally Tweeted The Wrong Candidate Endorsement

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted ― then deleted ― a message encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) next Tuesday.

Just one problem: Stivers isn’t running next Tuesday.

Trump has deleted his tweet telling people to vote for Stivers on the wrong day pic.twitter.com/nRU9iWgjOP — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 2, 2018

Trump likely intended to send out an endorsement for Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on that date in another district in the state for a seat vacated by Pat Tiberi.

After deleting the tweet, Trump sent another one promoting Balderson instead.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Ohio on Saturday night where I will be campaigning hard for a truly talented future Congressman, @Troy_Balderson. See you all then! Tickets: https://t.co/8UOykaI8uf pic.twitter.com/jHdtAy5fgj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Stivers won his primary months ago and won’t face voters again until the midterm elections in November. In the general election, he’ll go head-to-head with Democrat Rick Neal.

