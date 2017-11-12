Trump Supporters, It's Time To Stop Lying To Yourselves

Politics is perception, and Donald Trump is the master of distraction and propaganda. Despite telling over 1,000 documented lies and partial truths in office, many Trump voters seem to see the president as a good person fighting the good fight. And if you listen to Donald Trump himself, not only has he been grossly mis-characterized in the press despite his tremendous “success,” but there is great unity in the Republican party.

It’s critical to cut through such distortions, propaganda, and outright lies. It’s time Trump voters stop lying to themselves and see the man behind the myth. With that in mind, and knowing that many Republicans refuse as a matter of principle to listen to anyone but another Republican, here’s what many GOP leaders, experts, and public figures really think about Donald Trump.

"This guy doesn't know what it means to be president."

"He's a blowhard."

“Donald Trump is not qualified to be President and Commander-in-Chief. Indeed, we are convinced that he would be a dangerous President and would put at risk our country’s national security and well-being.”

“There's nothing 'America First' about taking the word of a KGB colonel over that of the American intelligence community.”

“Yes,” Trump's leaked tape comments described sexual assault

"Here's what I know: Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud… His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He's playing members of the American public for suckers...”

When called a sexual predator: “True.”

Trump’s criticism of a judge with Mexican heritage was “the textbook definition of a racist comment”

"President Trump's pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate and not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people's confidence in our institutions."

"Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct."

“Outrageous and undignified behavior has been excused as telling it like it is when it is actually reckless, outrageous, and undignified... When such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to democracy.”

"Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer. I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.”

“Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders… The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

"White supremacy, bigotry & racism have absolutely no place in our society & no one - especially POTUS - should ever tolerate it."

“He is going to get somebody killed in the media... The president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press and America. We cannot stand for it.”

"We were not made great as a country by indulging or even exalting our worst impulses, turning against ourselves, glorying in the things which divide us, and calling fake things true and true things fake.”

“[T]his disgusting dude is the President of the United States and you realize just how much he is diminishing the presidency of the United States ... he is embarrassing. He is shameful. He is disgusting."

"Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office.”

"Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down."

"Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America."

"This has to stop -- we all have a job -- 3 branches of gov't and media. We don't have to get along, but we must show respect and civility."

"Mocks people [with] mental illness. Cheerleads effort to end their insurance. Not sure how much more monstrous this can get."

“Since our President clearly has a problem with women, let's send more to Congress.”

"If anyone on my staff did this they would be fired instantly."

"I want my GOP colleagues to explain to my 3 granddaughters why they think these viciously sexist comments are acceptable from our President."

“This president’s not good on racial issues… I’ve said it very clearly. The president is clearly racist… We have to also admit that he’s just an abject liar.”

“He’s a hack politician.”

“At this point, who doesn’t want Trump impeached?”

“Unquestionable support and loyalty to our president are unpatriotic and servile.”

“America is in danger from one of the most incompetent presidents we’ve ever had and I think we ought to start the process [for impeachment].”

Taken together in light of Trump’s abysmal approval ratings and polls showing that most Americans think Trump is unfit to be president, these criticisms beg the question: Why does the Republican party continue standing behind Donald Trump?

Why indeed.

