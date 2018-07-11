Republicans Vote To Send Trump A Message On Tariffs

“We need to go there. We have to go there. Those voting on this today need to know that’s where we will go,” he said on the floor.

Flake has been pushing for what he called a “substantive” vote to address the president’s tariffs for weeks. Last month, he began holding up some of Trump’s judicial nominations in an attempt to force him to change course on trade.

“This is a rebuke of the president’s abuse of the trade authority,” Flake said ahead of the vote on Wednesday.