The White House Keeps Lying About Donald Trump's Taxes

WASHINGTON ― White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reiterated on Tuesday the falsehood that President Donald Trump can’t release his tax returns — and thus settle ongoing questions about his financial situation — because he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Briefing reporters shortly after House Republicans passed their sweeping tax legislation, which independent analysts say would primarily benefit wealthy people and corporations, Sanders would not confirm whether Trump would personally benefit.

Instead, she pivoted to talking points about how “all Americans,” especially the middle class, would gain from the bill.

“On the personal side, the president will likely take a big hit,” she claimed several times without evidence. She acknowledged that Trump’s privately owned businesses would likely receive major tax cuts.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters President-elect Trump claimed in January that “the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters.”

“There are a number of provisions that would negatively impact the president personally,” Sanders said again, after more questions, and again without elaboration.

The American public cannot determine exactly how Trump would benefit from the tax bill because of his ongoing refusal to release his tax returns. Sanders brought out the same old dodge on Tuesday, saying that he can’t disclose his financial information because “the president’s taxes are still under audit.”

This is false. The IRS has affirmed that “nothing prevents individuals from sharing their own tax information.”