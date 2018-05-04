President Donald Trump addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday and profusely thanked Kanye West for doubling his African-American polling numbers.

“Kanye West must have some power,” Trump said. “I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week. Thank you, Kanye, thank you.”

Trump went on to say that he initially thought the increase “must be a mistake” and that even “the pollsters thought that was a mistake.”

Pres. Trump claims he doubled his support among African-Americans in past week.



"Kanye West must have some power...Thank you, Kanye." https://t.co/YlVHW6ff42 pic.twitter.com/WgN0eUj5uv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 4, 2018

The polling numbers Trump was referring to were likely from a Reuters/Ipsos poll that asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove about the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President?” Filtered for black male respondents, the poll does show Trump’s approval increasing from about 11 to about 22 percent. For black people overall, the increase was from about 9 to about 17 percent.

It’s worth noting that polls by YouGov/Economist and Survey Monkey did not reveal much of a shift in black Americans’ opinions of Trump between April 19 and May 1.

Many on social media couldn’t help but comment on Trump’s remarks.

Donald Trump thanks Kanye West again during his #NRAConvention speech while misrepresenting his approval rating with black voters.



Now is a good time to mention that Trump still hasn't thanked Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/Sk4nQ4FALU — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 4, 2018

At the NRA, Trump said, Kanye West must have some power. I doubled my African American poll numbers"



So, Trump is insinuating that Kanye West is right to say slavery was a choice?



Are you kidding me?#NRAConvention — Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) May 4, 2018

President Trump now thanking Kanye West for his support.



What a time to be alive. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2018

So far in his NRA speech



Trump has praised: Paul Manafort, Kanye West, Diamond and Silk, a bunch of TX politicians



and dissed: the media, Obama, John Kerry and John McCain — Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) May 4, 2018

"President Donald Trump thanks Kanye West on stage at the NRA convention" we live in a nightmare Mad Lib — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) May 4, 2018

Trump speaking to the NRA and thanking Kanye for helping his poll numbers is truly the 9th circle of hell. — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) May 4, 2018

Trump’s praise for West at the convention isn’t particularly surprising. He’s been effusive about the rapper since West’s tweetstorm last week in which he lauded the president and shared a snapshot of a MAGA hat.

Trump thanked West at the time with a quote-tweet, and also tweeted about the “Famous” singer two days later, crediting West with performing “a great service” to the black community.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018