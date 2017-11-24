Based On His Tweets, Here's What Donald Trump Was Thankful For This Year

Ah, Thanksgiving. It’s that time of year when families across America gather to eat an irrationally large dinner at an irrationally early hour and discuss what they’re most thankful for, like good health, new relationships, or ― in the case of President Donald Trump ― tax cuts and Sean Hannity’s ratings.

The president on Thursday met with Coast Guard members, videochatted with troops overseas, ate dinner with his family, and visited his namesake golf course. He also tweeted... a lot. By analyzing those tweets, we’ve determined what the commander-in-chief is most grateful for.

1. The wall.

The Department of Homeland Security last month unveiled several prototypes for Trump’s long-promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which Congress has yet to fund. And Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump’s nominee for Homeland Security Secretary, threw cold water on his promises by saying earlier this month that there is “no need for a wall from sea to shining sea.”

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

2. Jobs/the economy.

3. Neil Gorsuch.

Trump’s Supreme Court pick was confirmed in April after Senate Republicans― who for months refused to consider then-President Obama’s nominee for the seat― invoked the so-called “nuclear option.”

4. The Trump administration’s efforts to rollback federal regulations on everything from the environment to banks.

Earlier this week, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced his plan to end net neutrality, rules that compel internet providers to treat all content equally.

5. The implosion of the Affordable Care Act.

ObamaCare premiums are going up, up, up, just as I have been predicting for two years. ObamaCare is OWNED by the Democrats, and it is a disaster. But do not worry. Even though the Dems want to Obstruct, we will Repeal & Replace right after Tax Cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Part of the reason that Obamacare premiums are on the rise is because Trump last month decided to end monthly payments to insurance companies meant to keep costs down. Around the same time, he also took steps to end a key Obamacare provision that prohibits insurers from denying coverage to or charging high premiums on people with pre-existing conditions.

6. The U.S. military and veterans.

Will be doing a live Thanksgiving Video Teleconference with Members of the Military at 9:00 A.M. Afghanistan, Iraq, USS Monterey, Turkey & Bahrain. Then going to Coast Guard Quarters, Florida. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

7. Fox News host and shrieking Trump fanboy Sean Hannity’s ratings.

Hannity sparked controversy this month after he defended Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual harassing and assaulting teenage girls. But since Hannity’s ratings are indeed ridiculously high, it’s unlikely he’ll see any serious ramifications.

A great guy (with great ratings)! https://t.co/S0S6xqrjSC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

8. These two random vloggers.

Diamond and Silk are the self-proclaimed “most outspoken & loyal supporters” of the president.