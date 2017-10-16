Trump the Greek

A Trump from Ionia
Rather, Meglomionia
Says bar-bar-bar
I can imagine
Trump as Aristophanes’s inferior argument,
Paradoxically with small hands,
Maundering through
Foreign lands
In search of Delphi
But he winds up a Dionysian man
And in his phalanx
He strides through
Clouds of his own making
A puff of air here, hot
For he styles himself Zeus with a bolt
And is he pissed, the dolt!
Hirsute heckler, he is suddenly Hector
Uniting this one and that
Helenus on his arm,
Stolen––he is now Trojan––
He tempers calls for hell and harm
He is emboldened
By his blindness
And retelling of tales.
Get the crowd going
And he’s off
Spirit Diogenes, in search
Of an honest man,
Sees him and scoffs
Socrates says his life is unexamined
And he doesn’t know the cost
But he cannot hear it
For no, Trump doesn’t know
He really is Roman
He is Caesar, drawing the pale
And there are the crowds
Preparing to hail
