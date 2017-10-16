Trump the Greek

A Trump from Ionia

Rather, Meglomionia

Says bar-bar-bar

I can imagine

Trump as Aristophanes’s inferior argument,

Paradoxically with small hands,

Maundering through

Foreign lands

In search of Delphi

But he winds up a Dionysian man

And in his phalanx

He strides through

Clouds of his own making

A puff of air here, hot

For he styles himself Zeus with a bolt

And is he pissed, the dolt!

Hirsute heckler, he is suddenly Hector

Uniting this one and that

Helenus on his arm,

Stolen––he is now Trojan––

He tempers calls for hell and harm

He is emboldened

By his blindness

And retelling of tales.

Get the crowd going

And he’s off

Spirit Diogenes, in search

Of an honest man,

Sees him and scoffs

Socrates says his life is unexamined

And he doesn’t know the cost

But he cannot hear it

For no, Trump doesn’t know

He really is Roman

He is Caesar, drawing the pale

And there are the crowds