Trump – The ‘Shithole’ President

Why do we continue to enable this mentally unstable, emotionally angry and violent boor?

Prior to his election, I became very active in following the political landscape; in 50 years, I had never experienced such a dysfunctional vie for power. As I followed the news headlines, read articles and opinions from all major media sources, minor and major, I also documented expert and reader comments, regarding their opinions of what they thought of and how they described Trump.

These character descriptions are actual, pulled from a multitude of newspapers, weekly and monthly journals – expressions from historians, experienced politicians from both political parties, experienced and well respected political commentators and common American citizens:

Stupid; looser; shallow; liar; dishonest; buffoon; psychopath;

Megalomaniac; untrustworthy; self-centered; narcissist;

Hateful; shameless; unethical; sociopath; untrustworthy;

Emotionless; antisocial; remorseless; self-aggrandized;

Cunning; emotionally unstable; verbally violent; irresponsible;

Bimbo; destructive; blame externalizer; untruthful; insincere;

Delusionally boastful; human hunter; divisive; misfit;

Irrelevant; bully; pathologically egocentric; harmful; bigot;

Emotionally insecure; possessed by anger; retaliatory;

Incapable of love; inciting; inflammatory; provocative;

Contemptuous; lack of moral character; insulting; maniac;

Detached from reality; demeaning; vituperative; smug;

Mentally imbalanced; manipulative; vulgar; obsolete;

Boorish; unrefined; offensive; coarse; tasteless; ostentatious;

Obtuse; thoughtless; insensitive; reckless; defiant; terrorist;

Deviant; dissembling; surreptitious; double-dealing; artificial;

Hypocritical; false; insincere; disingenuous; crafty; feigner;

False; sham; despiser; scorner; arrogant; deplorable;

Vile; distasteful; odious; reprehensible; gaslighter; hammer;

Charismatic psychopath; insolent; emotionally meek;

Perverse abuser; provoking; needling; goading; disruptor;

Attention seeker; vehement; vicious; cruel; sadistic; schlong;

Nasty; avenger; gloating; self-exulting; human failure;

Smirking; uncivil; womanizer; racist; demagogue; aberrant;

Malicious; deceptive; devious; phony; huckster; spurious;

Transient; specious; pretender; misleader; disastrous; daft;

Socially unproductive; disconnected intelligence; angry man;

Irreparable; illusory; frightening; charlatan; wacko; crybaby;

Pessimistic; scammer; venomous; pathetic; parasite;

Useless; redundant; abysmal; cancerous; sycophant;

Shark; scoundrel; desperado; plunderer; carpetbagger;

Hooligan; hoaxer; hustler; shyster; thug; ruffian; incendiary;

Obsessive tyrant; highly paranoid; conspiratorialist;

Oblivious; childish; immature; oppressive; savage; vitriolic;

False promise maker; fear monger; deceptive demagogue;

Assailing sexist; overrated; poisonous; sick; crazy; lambasting;

Dolt; belittling; confused; condescending; berating; clown.

I offer this collection of nouns and adjectives in order to ask “Have you changed?”

Yes, in this country we have criminals, we have the disadvantaged, we have mentally ill people, we have the homeless, we have brilliant scientists, educators, health care takers; we have the honest, hardworking middle class.

We have the unscrupulous, crooks, snake-oil salespeople and shysters. We have corrupt corporations; we have dishonest and immoral politicians. We have xenophobic, bigoted and racist groups. They do not come from poor, third-world countries. You, also, are home grown.