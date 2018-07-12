POLITICS
07/12/2018 06:53 pm ET

Donald Trump Meets Theresa May And All Anyone Can Do Is Make ABBA Jokes

Maybe they can start a tribute band?
By David Moye

Mamma Mia, here we go again.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, which is typically a big deal, considering the “special relationship” between the two countries.

But you wouldn’t know it, based on the reaction of various Twitter users, who decided to pretend that photos of the president, first lady Melania Trump, May and her husband, Philip May, were actually from a heretofore unannounced ABBA reunion. 

And just so there’s no confusion, here’s a vintage clip from the real ABBA.

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
