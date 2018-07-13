Trump Calls His Theresa May Brexit Criticism 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump on Friday attempted to clean up his criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May and the country’s Brexit negotiations by blaming the “fake news.”

“It didn’t put what I said about the prime minister,” Trump said during a news conference with May, referring to an interview he’d given The Sun, a British tabloid. “It’s called fake news.”

The Sun is owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the Trump-friendly Fox News.

Although Trump had said earlier that May’s policies might kill U.S.-British trade deals, he suggested on Friday that he would accept whatever deal as long as “we can trade together.”

“I think she’s doing a tremendous job,” Trump said of May, insisting that he’d said “tremendous things.”

In his opening remarks, he also turned to May and told her that “whatever you’re gonna do, it’s OK with us,” backpedaling on earlier remarks slamming her.