Trump Threatens Veto Of Spending Bill Over Border Wall Funding

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Friday said that he might veto the congressional spending bill passed earlier in the morning because it did not “fully fund” his proposed border wall, reviving the possibility of another government shutdown.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Trump took aim at Democrats for the omnibus agreement, which doesn’t include a solution for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children ― the so-called Dreamers protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

He has regularly claimed that Democrats “abandoned” Dreamers, but he suspended DACA in September.

Trump’s tweet threatening a veto contradicts statements from White House officials earlier in the week insisting the president would sign the $1.3 trillion spending agreement to keep the government funded and operating after Friday’s deadline.

Trump had second thoughts about the agreement because of border wall funding before the deal was released, a source told HuffPost. But after meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the president seemed to be on board.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president and the two congressional leaders “discussed their support for the bill.”

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Thursday was even clearer.

“Let’s cut right to the chase: Is the president going to sign the bill? The answer is yes,” Mulvaney said in briefing reporters.

Mulvaney acknowledged that Trump wants funding for his entire proposed wall, instead of money allocated for 33 miles of fencing and other border security measures. But he nevertheless celebrated the funding agreement.