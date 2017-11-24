Donald Trump Says He Rejected 'Probably' Being Time's 'Person Of The Year'

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that he rejected a not-quite-official offer to be Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

Via Twitter, Trump claimed the magazine had told him he would “probably” be selected as Person of the Year. According to Trump, however, “probably” wasn’t good enough.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” the president tweeted. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time named Trump its Person of the Year last year. In June, The Washington Post reported that several of Trump’s clubs display what appears to be a cover from a 2009 issue of Time with Trump himself on the front. The image, however, is a fake; no such issue of the magazine exists.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Time magazine tweeted later Friday that the president was “incorrect.”

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” the tweet read.

The magazine’s editors are the ones who select the Person of the Year, but the publication offers a poll where readers can vote for their pick. As of Friday, Trump only had 5 percent of the vote in that poll. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, led Trump by 16 percent.

Many Twitter users found Trump’s tweet to be in poor taste, and mocked the president for his “fragile ego” and his “obsession” with the magazine.

This article has been updated to include Time’s response.

