Trump to Letterman: 'I Support Flag Burning'

The President’s attacks on the NFL and its players who are kneeling during the national anthem have nothing to do with patriotism and supporting American troops. Rather, Trump’s attacks have everything to do with a personal vendetta he’s been carrying for years. As early as the late-1980s, Donald Trump had attempted to buy an NFL franchise. In fact, he’s tried multiple times. But, NFL owners refuse to allow Trump admittance into their club. During a mid-90s meeting with former NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle, Trump was told he would never own an NFL franchise as long as Rozelle was still alive.