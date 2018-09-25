Trump To Migrants: Stay Home

President Donald Trump delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in which he touted nationalism, got laughed at by world leaders, and told migrants to stop coming to the United States.
Trump began his address to world leaders by boasting of his supposed accomplishments.
“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country ... So true,” Trump said. Laughter could be heard from those in attendance.
“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump said.
Later in the speech, the president launched into his anti-immigration views, saying illegal immigration “has produced a vicious cycle of crime, violence and poverty.” He added that the United States will not participate in the U.N.’s new global compact on migration, which the world body said would “develop a global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration.”
“Migration should not be governed by an international body unaccountable to our own citizens,” Trump said. “Ultimately, the only long-term solution to the migration crisis is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home counties. Make their countries great again.”
