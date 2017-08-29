Pranksters Slip KKK Hoods And Urine-Proof Sheets Into Trump Tower’s Gift Shop

This is golden.

Rubber pee-proof sheets, KKK hoods and Russian flags were spotted among the items for sale in Trump Tower’s gift shop this week.

According to Gothamist, a New York-based news outlet, two local artists slipped the satirical items into the store located in the lobby of the president’s namesake Manhattan building on Monday afternoon. Aside from the sheets, flags and white hoods that were marketed to “fine people,” other items that mocked Donald Trump there were also postcards that featured Vladimir Putin and honored “First Lady Ivanka Trump,” the site reports.

i maybe ruined this, but for a brief moment there were KKK hoods & piss proof sheets in the trump tower gift shop https://t.co/9Y15adfVve pic.twitter.com/oxifkCedMg — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 29, 2017

Gothamist checked to see if the items were still in the store on Tuesday, and they were, as you can see from the video above.

The store, however, caught wind of the prank when reporters attempted to buy an item. After the discovery, the reporters were promptly kicked out of the store. When they returned an hour later, all the parody merchandise was removed.