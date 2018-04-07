4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Trump Tower In New York, 5 Injured

The Fire Department of New York City fought a four-alarm fire that broke out at the Trump Tower in New York on Saturday evening and injured at least five people.

The fire started on the 50th floor of the building before 6 p.m. EDT, fire department officials told NBC New York. Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a tweet that the fire was in a “residential apartment.”

FDNY initially reported that it was responding to a three-alarm fire with no injuries at 6:27 p.m. EDT, but upgraded the level to a four-alarm fire 30 minutes later and said one civilian is seriously injured.

At least four firefighters sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, FDNY later added. Two had burns and another two had “other types of injuries.”

At 7:57 p.m., FDNY declared that the fire was under control. While the fire may have been put out earlier, fire officials do not consider it “under control” until smoke conditions improve, officials said.

About 200 firefighters and first responders were on the scene.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference that an entire apartment on the 50th floor was on fire. Firefighters found the civilian in the apartment, who is currently in critical condition.

Nigro said it was “a very difficult fire,” adding that “the rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.”

Fifteen minutes after FDNY’s first tweet, President Donald Trump claimed that the fire had already been put out and thanked the fire department. Trump also complimented the “well built building.”

The president was not in the building at the time, but secret services escorted firefighters to his penthouse to investigate the fire.

His son, Eric Trump, also thanked FDNY and the New York Police Department for responding to the incident.

Videos filmed from 5th Avenue, where the building is located, show the fire growing as people watch on from the street.

Brian Lawton, a National Hockey League analyst, tweeted photos and video of the fire. Lawton said the fire “was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds!”

