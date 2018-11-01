POLITICS
Trump Claims He Likes To Be Truthful But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

The president also believes he's "pretty good at estimating crowd size."
By David Barden

There’s no denying that Donald Trump loves to throw around “alternative facts,” but on Wednesday night, the president announced that when he can, he chooses fact over fiction. 

“Well, I try. I do try,” Trump told ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl when asked if he had upheld his 2016 campaign promise to never lie.

“I always want to tell the truth,” Trump added. “When I can, I tell the truth. And sometimes it turns out to be where something happens that’s different or there’s a change but I always like to be truthful.” 

Twitter users weren’t buying it. 

Trump, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that his 2017 inauguration was the best attended in history, also said that he was “pretty good at estimating crowd size,” particularly in reference to a migrant caravan heading towards the United States.  

David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
