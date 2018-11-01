Trump Claims He Likes To Be Truthful But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

There’s no denying that Donald Trump loves to throw around “alternative facts,” but on Wednesday night, the president announced that when he can, he chooses fact over fiction.

“Well, I try. I do try,” Trump told ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl when asked if he had upheld his 2016 campaign promise to never lie.

“I always want to tell the truth,” Trump added. “When I can, I tell the truth. And sometimes it turns out to be where something happens that’s different or there’s a change but I always like to be truthful.”

.@jonkarl asked Pres. Trump whether he has 'always been truthful' to the American people:



"When I can, I tell the truth. And sometimes it turns out to be where something happens that’s different or there's a change, but I always like to be truthful." https://t.co/FLvojhHaQ0 pic.twitter.com/fK7lwtgtz3 — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

Twitter users weren’t buying it.

Where is Pinocchio? — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) November 1, 2018

"When I can, I tell the truth. " pic.twitter.com/yFJP49h5jC — Robin C. McClary🌊 (@celestemc) November 1, 2018

That itself is a lie. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) November 1, 2018

"But I haven't found an opportunity, yet, where I can tell the truth." (But it may be coming soon.) — unk71fml (@bltodnit) November 1, 2018

Trump, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that his 2017 inauguration was the best attended in history, also said that he was “pretty good at estimating crowd size,” particularly in reference to a migrant caravan heading towards the United States.

President #Trump on migrant caravans: “a lot larger than it’s reported actually... I’m pretty good at estimating crowd size.” https://t.co/PIbCiOmZwm — Michael Tiknis (@TiknisArts) November 1, 2018

. @realDonaldTrump is claiming he's pretty good at estimating crowd size. That's how he knows there are lots of #migrants in the #caravan that his haunting his dreams. Hmmm... Pretty sure he's already proved his estimation skills aren't all that great. pic.twitter.com/AbeCzJc8Rd — Whine...Wine...Win (@whinewinewin) November 1, 2018