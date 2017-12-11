Twitter Users Burn Trump For Denying He Watches 4-8 Hours Of TV A Day

Although the article came out on Saturday, he didn’t issue his tweet denial until Monday morning, a few minutes after CNN discussed the story on air.

In that tweet, Trump insisted that he seldom watches CNN or MSNBC because he considers them “fake news.” He also reminded people that he once called CNN anchor Don Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”

Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day - Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

Historian Drew McCoy was the first to point out the timing of Trump’s tweet.

This story came out over the weekend but CNN did a segment on it in the last half hour of their morning show.



Hmmmmm. https://t.co/thPEl7bdeI — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 11, 2017

It’s impossible to say whether Trump felt compelled to tweet his denial after (not) watching CNN, but others also expressed skepticism about the president’s comments.

This story is two days old. You’re seeing it now because it’s being reported on TV. https://t.co/sEKu7jDrWD — 139 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) December 11, 2017

Donny: if it's just fake news, why bother responding? It reminds me of your campaign speeches, when you'd point at the media and say "I have to be very accurate - the fake news is here." If their reporting is always fake, why bother with accuracy? Oh right, you don't. My bad.🤢 — Kent Walker (@kentwalker84) December 11, 2017

So you are constantly angry about shows you never watch? pic.twitter.com/4q03YWtsjS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 11, 2017

How do you know he’s so dumb if you never watch him? #impressive — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 11, 2017

One guy suggested that, to paraphrase Shakespeare, the president doth protest too much.

You know how I know all those things are actually true? Because you tweet about them. Things you rage-tweet about and call FAKE? Yeah...they're true. If it gets under your skin, it's got to be true.



You have SUCH an easy tell.



Protip: don't play poker. You'd get shafted. — Peter Delacroix (@DocPeteyJ) December 11, 2017

Others thought it strange that the president chose not to tweet quickly about the terror-related explosion near New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, which happened around 7:15 a.m., an hour after the “fake news” tweet. As of early Monday afternoon, he still hadn’t commented on Twitter.

shitposting on Don Lemon during a failed terror plot might be peak MAGAdook — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 11, 2017

As New York's first responders gather outside the Port Authority following an apparent terrorist attack-- Here is what Trump had to say. And, do you really drink 12 diet cokes daily?? — Sean Callebs (@sfcallebs) December 11, 2017

Another person just wanted to point out the difference in temperament between Trump and former President Barack Obama.

The New York Times also got into the act, to say that whether or not Trump liked the story, it was definitely not fake news.