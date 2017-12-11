Twitter Users Burn Trump For Denying He Watches 4-8 Hours Of TV A Day

President Donald Trump is denying a New York Times story that says he watches at least four, and as many as eight, hours of TV each day.
Although the article came out on Saturday, he didn’t issue his tweet denial until Monday morning, a few minutes after CNN discussed the story on air.
In that tweet, Trump insisted that he seldom watches CNN or MSNBC because he considers them “fake news.” He also reminded people that he once called CNN anchor Don Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
Historian Drew McCoy was the first to point out the timing of Trump’s tweet.
It’s impossible to say whether Trump felt compelled to tweet his denial after (not) watching CNN, but others also expressed skepticism about the president’s comments.
One guy suggested that, to paraphrase Shakespeare, the president doth protest too much.
Others thought it strange that the president chose not to tweet quickly about the terror-related explosion near New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, which happened around 7:15 a.m., an hour after the “fake news” tweet. As of early Monday afternoon, he still hadn’t commented on Twitter.
Another person just wanted to point out the difference in temperament between Trump and former President Barack Obama.
The New York Times also got into the act, to say that whether or not Trump liked the story, it was definitely not fake news.