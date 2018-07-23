Trump Tweets Late-Night Threat At Iranian President: ‘BE CAUTIOUS’

President Donald Trump sent out a furious, all-caps tweet aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani late Sunday, warning his counterpart to stop threatening the United States with a blistering message of his own.

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” Trump tweeted shortly before midnight. “BE CAUTIOUS.”

The president’s comments come the same day Rouhani warned the U.S. against further retaliatory action towards the country.

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani said during a gathering with diplomats on Sunday, according to Reuters. “You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

Trump said in May that the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and the White House is set to reimpose sanctions on the country on November 4. His administration had also demanded countries end all imports of Iranian oil when the sanctions go into effect, but the State Department rolled back those demands earlier this months saying it would work with countries on a “case-by-case basis.”