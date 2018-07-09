Twitter Users Eviscerate Trump's Claim Kim Jong Un Will Honor 'Our Handshake'

Although it appears that North Korea has no intention of giving up its entire nuclear stockpile, President Donald Trump insists he isn’t being played by Kim Jong Un.
Trump defended his bromance with the North Korean dictator on Monday, saying he believes Kim will “honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake.”
He blamed China for trying to screw up his newfound friendship.
However, many Twitter users had their skepticals on, if the many brutal comments on Trump’s tweet are any indication.
Some pointed out that the so-called contract was nothing but smoke.
One woman wrote that Trump and Kim are quite alike ― and not in a good way.
A few people posted variations of “I told you so.”
Other people just came out and said what others were probably thinking.
Others ridiculed the president for trusting Kim while making other government institutions look bad.
One guy remarked that Trump likely would have criticized Barack Obama if he had done the same thing with Iran.
One woman helpfully reminded the president of his less than stellar business record.
One man came to Trump’s defense ― sarcastically, of course.