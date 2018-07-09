Twitter Users Eviscerate Trump's Claim Kim Jong Un Will Honor 'Our Handshake'

Trump defended his bromance with the North Korean dictator on Monday, saying he believes Kim will “honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake.”

He blamed China for trying to screw up his newfound friendship.

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

However, many Twitter users had their skepticals on, if the many brutal comments on Trump’s tweet are any indication.

Some pointed out that the so-called contract was nothing but smoke.

A contract? Explain the reciprocal obligations in this contract...the price we promised to pay for denuclearization...the date by which the work is to be completed...no wonder Trump has been sued SO many times. Trump apparently has no business sense. — Frank Jannuzi (@FrankJannuzi) July 9, 2018

YOU DIDN'T SIGN A CONTRACT!!!!! Oh & he's a despot not known for keeping promises...the fact that China is involved is the 3rd least surprising part of all this - 1st is you gave NK a platform/believed Kim & 2nd is that NK is doing NONE of what you said - #ArtofWHATDeal — Steve Kerrigan (@stevekerrigan) July 9, 2018

One woman wrote that Trump and Kim are quite alike ― and not in a good way.

You and Kim have much in common. You've never honored any contracts you've signed either. Just ask the banks, shareholders, individuals and small businesses you've hurt. — NanaOf7IsWhyIFight (@nanakim1956fl) July 9, 2018

A few people posted variations of “I told you so.”

That’s what happens when you give up joint military operations in the region for nothing. Decades of sanctions choking their economy and limiting trade brought North Korea to the table. You’re a lousy diplomat and negotiator. — ♻️💙🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 9, 2018

You were played by Kim hon. Donald, you’re much better playing millionaire on TV and Mar-a-Lago. Instead of the presidency giving you the respectability you yearned for, it exposed your incompetence, intelectual weakness & dishonesty. It was a bad move. Blame it on Ivanka... — B-Magic 💪🌸 (@Brasilmagic) July 9, 2018

Other people just came out and said what others were probably thinking.

You’re really doubling down on looking stupid. — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) July 9, 2018

Others ridiculed the president for trusting Kim while making other government institutions look bad.

Donald Trump trusts the handshake of a murderous dictator, but convinces his supporters to distrust the FBI. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 9, 2018

One guy remarked that Trump likely would have criticized Barack Obama if he had done the same thing with Iran.

Just imagine if Obama had said he trusted Iran’s regime because of a handshake. Trump tore up the Iran deal, despite its countless verification and inspection measures, then signed a toothless pledge with Kim—as N Korea ramps up its nuclear program. He got played, plain & simple. https://t.co/kFHUNI33on — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 9, 2018

One woman helpfully reminded the president of his less than stellar business record.

One man came to Trump’s defense ― sarcastically, of course.