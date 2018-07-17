POLITICS
07/17/2018 12:41 pm ET

Donald Trump Actually Thinks Vladimir Putin Meeting Went Well

One Twitter user told the president, "This fake news bullshit is not going to work this time. We watched it with our own eyes, comrade."
headshot
By David Moye

Talk about having the courage of your convictions: Donald Trump is insisting his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin was a success despite almost universal condemnation.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about how successful the events of the past few days had been. He seemed especially happy with how things went with NATO ― where he attacked member nations ― before seeming to take Putin’s word that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election. 

Trump may think the “fake news” is going crazy, but his tweet agitated “real Twitter.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Trump U.K. Protest Signs
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Actually Thinks Vladimir Putin Meeting Went Well
CONVERSATIONS