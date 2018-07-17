Talk about having the courage of your convictions: Donald Trump is insisting his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin was a success despite almost universal condemnation.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about how successful the events of the past few days had been. He seemed especially happy with how things went with NATO ― where he attacked member nations ― before seeming to take Putin’s word that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.
Trump may think the “fake news” is going crazy, but his tweet agitated “real Twitter.”
