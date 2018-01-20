Trump Tweeted Support For The Women's Marches. It Backfired.

President Donald Trump addressed the Women’s Marches last year by suggesting that the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out should have expressed their feelings toward him at the ballot box.
“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” he tweeted, shortly before claiming to “respect the rights of people to express their views.”
This year, he tried a different, more creative approach: attempting to take ownership of the event to push his own agenda.
“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for Women to March,” Trump wrote Saturday.
He then urged people to “[g]et out there now to celebrate the historic milestones” he said his administration had achieved, appearing to ignore that the marches largely exist to protest him, his presidency, his rhetoric toward women and his stances on a number of other issues.
Observers on Twitter were quick to jump in.
“Who wants to tell him?” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded wryly.
Some skewered the concept of a pro-Trump Women’s March.
“All those women, marching proudly for the economic success of the Trump administration,” comedian Cody Johnson joked.
Others saw the message as being deliberately provocative to belittle the vast movement against him.
Still others relished the idea of Trump watching the Women’s Marches ― chock-full of anti-Trump signs ― on TV.
And some got right to the point.
Marches in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and other cities and towns around the country drew hundreds of thousands of marchers, combined, on the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. Another event, slated for Sunday, will include a voter registration drive and rally in Las Vegas.