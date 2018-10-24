Trump Tweets That He Agrees 'Wholeheartedly' With Pence About Bomb Scares

Donald Trump was apparently too busy during his “executive time” to craft his own tweet condemning the “potential explosive devices” sent this week to Hillary and Bill Clinton’s home; former President Barack Obama’s office in Washington, D.C.; and CNN.
Both Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. posted tweets condemning the attempted acts of violence, as did Vice President Mike Pence.
The White House did issue a statement condemning the bomb scares, but the president only personally acknowledged them by retweeting Pence’s tweet on the matter.
Many Twitter users found Trump’s retweet a sign that he lacks character (or since this is Twitter, “characters”).
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History