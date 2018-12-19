Donald Trump Defends His Disgraced Foundation's 'Great Work'

President Donald Trump defended his scandal-plagued Trump Foundation personal charity on Wednesday, a day after the New York attorney general announced the nonprofit had agreed to dissolve amid an ongoing investigation into its finances.

“The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others,” the president tweeted. “Now, as usual, I am getting slammed by [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and the Dems.”

He added: “Will never be treated fairly by these people ― total double standard of ‘justice.’”

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has accused the foundation of engaging in “a shocking pattern of illegality” that included unlawfully coordinating with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Underwood announced a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation and its board of directors in June, alleging violations of state and federal laws. The legal action sought to dissolve the foundation and bar any of its board members from serving on other New York charity boards.

“The Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” Underwood said in a statement at the time.