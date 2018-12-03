POLITICS
Trump: Michael Cohen Should Serve ‘Complete Sentence' For Things 'Unrelated' To Campaign

The president attacked his former lawyer, insisting he should serve "a long prison term" for his plea deal.
By Nina Golgowski
President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that his former personal attorney Michael Cohen should serve “a full and complete sentence."

“You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?” the president tweeted, referring to himself in the third person. He went on to accuse Cohen of lying about his past work to get himself and his family off “Scott free.”

Trump’s current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has also accused Cohen of lying, calling him “a proven liar who is doing everything he can to get out of a long-term prison sentence.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
