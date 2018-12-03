Trump: Michael Cohen Should Serve ‘Complete Sentence' For Things 'Unrelated' To Campaign

President Donald Trump on Monday said Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, should serve “a full and complete sentence” for pleading guilty to lying to Congress about a Russian real estate deal during Trump’s campaign.

“You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?” the president tweeted, referring to himself in the third person. He went on to accuse Cohen of lying about his past work to get himself and his family off “Scott free.”