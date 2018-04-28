Trump: Mueller Should Never Have Been Appointed

Donald Trump got a head start on his weekend tweets Friday night when he — again — called the investigation into possible collusion between the Russians and his campaign a “witch hunt,” and said special counsel Robert Mueller should never have been appointed.

The comments again raised the possibility that Trump might be considering firing Mueller.

The president was gloating about the controversial determination Friday by the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee that there was no collusion — over the objection of the committee’s Democrats. Earlier in the day Trump tweeted “Wow! A total Witch Hunt! Must End!” This time he called concerns about election collusion a “big hoax” by the Democrats.

House Intelligence Committee rules that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump Campaign and Russia. As I have been saying all along, it is all a big Hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies. There should never have been a Special Counsel appointed. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

The Republicans issued their conclusion just hours before Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya said in an interview on NBC that she is a Kremlin “informant.” Veselnitskaya met with Donald Trump Jr., former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner at Trump Tower in Manhattan during the presidential campaign just months before the election to discuss turning over damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The Twitterverse wasn’t impressed by the House Republicans — or Trump’s tweet:

So the House Intell Committee concludes no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Hmmm... I’m no Congressman but I think the evidence tells a different story. I think I’ll hold judgment until the Mueller investigation has concluded. Good luck Donald Trump. — John Carrell (@JohnCarrell16) April 28, 2018

The House Commitee Investigation was a hoax. They found no collision because they didn’t look hard enough; it was a crappy job. Thank God Mueller knows what he’s doing. — Mike Brezinski (@brezinski_mike) April 28, 2018