Trump Tweets Response To 'Wacky Omarosa' After She Releases White House Tapes

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as “wacky” and “vicious, but not smart,” and claimed the former “The Apprentice” contestant “begged me for a job, tears in her eyes.”

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Trump ripped into his former aide again later in the morning, calling her “a lowlife” with a swipe also directed at the news media.

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Newman has made a series of bombshell claims ahead of Tuesday’s publication of her book about her time in the White House, and has released two recordings she says she secretly made.

Trump and the White House have responded by attacking her credibility, even though it was Trump who hired her.

On NBC’s “Today” show earlier Monday, Newman released a recording of what she said was a phone call with Trump the day after chief of staff John Kelly fired her in December.

In the recording, Trump appears unaware of her firing. Newman would not say outright if she thought Trump knew she’d been fired and was lying to her.

Trump often lashes out at critics by claiming on Twitter that they previously made complimentary comments about him, and “begged” him for jobs, endorsements or other favors.