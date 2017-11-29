President Donald Trump tweeted at the wrong account late Wednesday, apparently meaning it for British Prime Minister Theresa May.
He deleted the tweet shortly thereafter.
“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom,” the original tweet read. “We are doing just fine!”
The account Trump mistakenly linked to, @theresamay, appears to belong to a woman who lists her name as Theresa Scrivener. The account had six followers as of Wednesday afternoon.
The British prime minister’s account is @theresa_may.
Trump later tweeted a corrected version, this time to the right account:
Trump appeared to be responding to a statement May had issued earlier in the day saying Trump was “wrong” to retweet a series of anti-Muslim videos, which had initially been posted by a leader of far-right group Britain First.
“Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions,” May’s office said. “British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents ― decency, tolerance and respect.”
Trump then continued the day’s tweet storm with angry messages directed at Democrats about the tax bill.