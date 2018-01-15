Trump Attacks Senator Who Confirmed 'Shithole Countries' Comment

Despite the denial, Durbin told the press he personally heard the president make the comments and said the news reports he’d seen were accurate. He was in the meeting with Trump, along with Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

Perdue and Cotton, who are loyal to Trump and have tried to work closely with the president on immigration policy last year, have not confirmed Durbin’s version of events. Perdue told ABC’s “This Week” that the press was offering a “gross misrepresentation” of the president’s comments. Cotton agreed with Perdue, releasing a joint statement saying they did not recall the vulgar language described by the press.