Trump Spent 2 Minutes At Martin Luther King Jr.'s Memorial, Jokes Abound

The president made an unannounced trip to the civil rights leader's memorial on Monday with Vice President Mike Pence.
By Jenna Amatulli

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s unannounced trip to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Monday, social media had a field day.

In addition to the fact that Trump didn’t participate in anything to honor King last year and that he had zero scheduled public events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, Trump spent a mere two minutes at the memorial alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

He wished reporters a good morning after laying a wreath in front of the monument and said, “It’s a great day. It’s a beautiful day. And thank you for being here. Appreciate it.” He ignored questions.

Images of the moment circulated on social media within minutes, with many posting jokes, memes and more:

 

 
 
 
 
