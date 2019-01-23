Trump Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader As Interim President

President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s president.
“Today, I am officially recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela,” he said in the statement. “In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant.”
