It hasn’t been a good week for Ivanka Trump.
And on Thursday, her presidential pop made things worse.
The two Trumps participated in a round table in Iowa, where Ivanka touted newly passed legislation she pushed: the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.
The bill reauthorizes an existing incentive for career technical colleges that teach skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, according to Raw Story.
However, that didn’t stop Donald Trump from joking: “Maybe I’ll veto it.”
As can be seen in this GIF, Ivanka went along with the slightly humiliating tease ― at first.
Another photographer caught her expression shortly after that exchange.
Playful teasing, or passive-aggressive sabotage? Either way, it’s just another of the week’s frustrations for the president’s eldest daughter.
On Monday, she was raked over the coals by people on Twitter for a tweet concerning the Trump administration’s opposition to a United Nations resolution that encourages breastfeeding.
Then, on Tuesday, she announced she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand, citing her commitment to her work as a White House adviser.
The White House on Wednesday issued a statement quoting the president praising Congress “for its tremendous, bipartisan effort” to reauthorize the STEM incentives. It added: “The White House, led by Ivanka Trump, was strongly engaged every step of the way to ensure passage of this critical legislation to provide students and workers the training necessary to succeed in a 21st century economy.”