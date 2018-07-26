POLITICS
07/26/2018 03:51 pm ET Updated 19 minutes ago

Trump Jokes He Might Veto Ivanka's Pet Project And Things Get Awkward

Playful teasing or passive-aggressive sabotage? Maybe Ivanka Trump's face gives it away.
headshot
By David Moye

It hasn’t been a good week for Ivanka Trump.

And on Thursday, her presidential pop made things worse.

The two Trumps participated in a round table in Iowa, where Ivanka touted newly passed legislation she pushed: the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

The bill reauthorizes an existing incentive for career technical colleges that teach skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM,  according to Raw Story.

However, that didn’t stop Donald Trump from joking: “Maybe I’ll veto it.”

As can be seen in this GIF, Ivanka went along with the slightly humiliating tease ― at first.

Another photographer caught her expression shortly after that exchange.

Playful teasing, or passive-aggressive sabotage? Either way, it’s just another of the week’s frustrations for the president’s eldest daughter. 

On Monday, she was raked over the coals by people on Twitter for a tweet concerning the Trump administration’s opposition to a United Nations resolution that encourages breastfeeding.

Then, on Tuesday, she announced she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand, citing her commitment to her work as a White House adviser.

The White House on Wednesday issued a statement quoting the president praising Congress “for its tremendous, bipartisan effort” to reauthorize the STEM incentives. It added: “The White House, led by Ivanka Trump, was strongly engaged every step of the way to ensure passage of this critical legislation to provide students and workers the training necessary to succeed in a 21st century economy.” 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump's U.N. Speech Photos Are Like A Bottomless Pot Of Gold
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Politics And Government Ivanka Trump Stem Education
Trump Jokes He Might Veto Ivanka's Pet Project And Things Get Awkward
CONVERSATIONS