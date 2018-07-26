It hasn’t been a good week for Ivanka Trump.

And on Thursday, her presidential pop made things worse.

The two Trumps participated in a round table in Iowa, where Ivanka touted newly passed legislation she pushed: the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

The bill reauthorizes an existing incentive for career technical colleges that teach skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, according to Raw Story.

However, that didn’t stop Donald Trump from joking: “Maybe I’ll veto it.”

As can be seen in this GIF, Ivanka went along with the slightly humiliating tease ― at first.

"Maybe I’ll veto it," jokes Trump about legislation that @IvankaTrump is working on pic.twitter.com/BILHdrkpd3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 26, 2018

Another photographer caught her expression shortly after that exchange.

Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, passed last night, will be signed by the president, says @IvankaTrump, to which @POTUS replies jokingly, "Maybe I'll veto it." pic.twitter.com/tEYDIgEN4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2018

Playful teasing, or passive-aggressive sabotage? Either way, it’s just another of the week’s frustrations for the president’s eldest daughter.

Then, on Tuesday, she announced she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand, citing her commitment to her work as a White House adviser.