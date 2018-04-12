POLITICS
Mashup Video Proves Donald Trump Really Is A Clean Freak

They say cleanliness is next to godliness, but we're talking about Trump here.
By David Moye

President Donald Trump likes things clean. Really clean.

The president has called himself a “clean hands freak” and considers handshaking “one of the curses of American society.” 

In addition to an obsession with cleanliness, Trump is in love with the word, as the below mashup by Vice News helpfully demonstrates. 

It shows the president saying “clean” over and over ― making the word almost seem a hypnotic mantra. 

