Majority Of Voters Want Trump To Do More To Combat Violence Against Women

Most voters believe President Donald Trump should do more to prevent violence against women.

Sixty-eight percent of people in a recent survey from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll believe Trump “needs to do and say more” on violence against women. Forty-eight percent of GOP voters believe Trump needs to do more on this issue.

Sixty percent of people surveyed said they would support tougher legislation to combat violence against women in the U.S.

The CAPS-Harris Poll asked respondents about various hot-button issues, including sexual violence and the Me Too movement, gun control, American’s relationship with Russia, and Trump’s social media habits. The poll, published on Feb. 22, surveyed 2,148 registered voters from around the country.

The president has come in for sharp criticism over how his administration handled the recent allegations of domestic violence against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter. Trump, along with other members of his administration, continued to defend Porter even after he resigned from his position earlier this month following reports that he physically, verbally and emotionally abused both of his ex-wives.

Meanwhile, 13 months into his presidency, Trump still has not nominated a director for the Office on Violence Against Women, an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice.

The CAPS-Harris poll also found that a majority of voters have a “favorable impression” of the Me Too movement, with 55 percent approving of the movement and 45 percent not approving. Fifty-seven percent of female respondents said they have a favorable impression of the movement.

The Me Too movement took the internet and world by storm last fall when actress Alyssa Milano asked her Twitter followers to share stories of sexual harassment and assault using the hashtag #MeToo. The movement was originally created by the youth organizer Tarana Burke in 2007. Over the past six months, dozens of powerful men, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer, have been called to account for allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct ― ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape ― by 21 women. He’s denied all allegations against him, tweeting in December that the accusations are “fake news.” In October, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that all of Trump’s accusers are lying.

In a December poll, half of American voters said they believed Trump should resign over the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.