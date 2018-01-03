Trump Suddenly Ends Voter Fraud Panel

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was ending a panel convened in May to investigate voter fraud.

The White House’s announcement came as a surprise. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), the panel’s vice chair, said last week that it would meet in January.

“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” the White House said in a statement. “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action.”

Alan King, a Democrat on the commission, told HuffPost he was surprised to learn from a reporter that the commission had dissolved Wednesday evening. “As someone who has handled 43 elections and who knows election officials across the United States, this is good news. I don’t believe there is a conspiracy of voter fraud throughout this nation and never have believed that there was. I was willing to serve on this commission and have an open mind, but I never believed that this commission would be able to produce evidence or testimony to support the claim of a widespread conspiracy of voter fraud in the United States.”

The panel had been closely watched and criticized by voting rights advocates, who said it was an effort to substantiate Trump’s claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Even though several studies and investigations have shown voter fraud is not a widespread issue, critics said the panel would try to stir up uncertainty about fraud in hopes of passing more restrictive voting laws.

From the start, the panel faced controversy. Several states refused to comply with a June request from Kobach for voter data from all 50 states. The request sparked widespread privacy concerns, and even Republican election officials said they could not turn over all the information the commission was asking for.

The commission met twice publicly, once in July and once in September, but it was never clear what exactly it was working on. Democrats on the commission began to raise questions about what exactly the scope of the commission’s activities would be and expressed open frustration about not receiving any information about the commission’s activities between meetings or when meetings would be scheduled.

It was sued by Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democratic commissioner on the panel, who said he was being excluded from communication and planning that kept him from fully participating as a commissioner. A federal judge ruled in December the commission had to turn over documents to Dunlap.

Two other suits against the commission were recently dismissed, but there were a handful still pending.

The sudden dissolution of the panel is a victory for voting rights advocates, who relentlessly attacked the panel and the officials on it who had a history of exaggerating voter fraud.