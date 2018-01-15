Trump vs. MLK: Comparing Leadership, Character and America's Greatness

I attended a recent MLK Day community breakfast, replete with inspirational remarks from community leaders, pastors, a rabbi and an imam. This event happened to be the day after President Trump, in a meeting with congressional leaders, questioned why certain immigrants ought to be allowed into our country:

"Why do we want all these people from Africa here? Why do we want all these people from shithole countries?"

The juxtaposition of the President's words and MLK Day presents a strange irony, since MLK's ancestors were brought here in slave ships from Africa. And President Trump's bias begs a strong response and moral reprimand, especially because MLK's African ancestry obviously has contributed enormously to our country's character, growth and esteem. Also, because it was Dr. King who proclaimed that, "Our lives begin and end the day we become silent about things that matter." Like so many others who have weighed-in, I will not remain silent.

The response that America ought to give Trump and the white supremacists who openly endorsed the president's perspective is that the America of Dr. King -- the kind of America that most Americans endorse -- is open to many who wish to come and to those who are being oppressed. Although there are limited slots for entrance to our country, no one has the right to decide, based on origin or ethnicity, who is more worthy than others to enter our gates and grace our citizenry. That kind of policy was retired in 1964, simultaneous with Lyndon Johnson and thoughtful congressional leaders enacting (at MLK's urging) the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts.

History has shown that America's racist, ethnocentric and exclusivist underbelly can rear its ugly head now and then. Thoughtful and values-centered Americans must push back against these nativist, racist and mean-spirited trends. Now is such a time to do so.

During the Irish and German immigration wave from 1820 to 1870, over seven and a half million immigrants came to the United States. The immigrant population in 1920 was more than the entire population in 1910. But, immigrants prompted negative comments, nasty editorials, lampooning editorial cartoons and barring from exclusive clubs because immigrants were poorer, different and sometimes louder than the natives.

However, the new immigrants built the railroads and canals, supplied manufacturing labor and fostered industries and empires that employed other Americans. Their contributions helped shape and expand our nation!

During the 1930's, Democrat FDR restricted the number of Jews who could immigrate, despite the fact that Jews were being annihilated by Hitler's Holocaust. In recently disclosed information, FDR was quoted as disparaging Jews because they were different, loud and pushy, and he wanted their immigration numbers curtailed. But, few can argue the contribution to America by Jewish immigrants, most of whom came here poor, dejected and troubled.

Who then is to decide who is worthy to come to America? Or who can accurately predict who will ultimately succeed and contribute to the greatness of America? What defines that "greatness?"

The presidential s-bomb started me thinking about the different leadership styles, as represented by the quotes of Donald Trump and Martin Luther King, Jr., and what those styles mean for the future of our country. Some might think that my comparison is crazy and forced. After all, what if anything do President Trump and MLK have in common?

I submit that they have much in common. Both represent powerful, passionate and opinionated personalities. And both MLK in his day and Donald Trump in our day want to transform America - seeking to "Make America great (again)."

In MLK's day, America's future greatness represented bringing people together around the shared values of love, equality, freedom, opportunity and doing the right thing. Values were presented front and center both to black America and white America.

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

"We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now."

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?’"

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."

"The time is always right to do what is right."

In Trump's day, America's greatness represents shutting down borders, excluding undesirables as he defines them, attacking those who threaten his ego, maligning others and glorifying sexual prowess. His quotes that are not sanitized by speech writers are revealing. Values rarely grace his vocabulary; almost never his actions.

"My whole life is about winning. I don't lose often. I almost never lose."

"When somebody challenges you, fight back. Be brutal. Be tough."

"When Mexico sends its people they're not sending its best .... They're bringing crime, they're bringing drugs, they're rapists and some, I assume, are good people."

"I've always said, 'If you need Viagra, you're probably with the wrong girl."

"Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."

Which version of values, leadership, words and actions do you want to see in America? One version continues to make America great. The other continues to make America grate! You choose.

