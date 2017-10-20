Trump Rips 'Wacky' Congresswoman For Criticizing His Phone Call To Combat Widow

Johnson’s mother has confirmed that Wilson’s account of the call was accurate. “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter, and also me and my husband,” Cowanda Jones-Johnson told The Washington Post.

There was no immediate response from Wilson to Trump’s latest tweet. Wilson’s spokeswoman told The Hill earlier that the congresswoman wouldn’t be making any further remarks about the controversy because “the focus should be on helping a grieving widow and family heal, not on her or Donald Trump.”