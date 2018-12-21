Twitter Users Get Creative Mocking Border Wall Design Trump Called 'Beautiful'

Donald Trump still has designs on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and he’s apparently hoping that sharing some visuals will inspire more passion for it.

The president tweeted a photo of his proposed wall on Friday and insisted the “steel slat barrier” would be “totally effective while at the same time beautiful!”

A design of our Steel Slat Barrier which is totally effective while at the same time beautiful! pic.twitter.com/sGltXh0cu9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

To say Twitter users weren’t impressed would be an understatement.

Some pointed out details that suggested Trump’s design for the wall ― sorry, steel slat barrier ― wouldn’t do what it’s supposed to do.

So the space between the slats is going to be half a car door's width wide? Sure, OK guy. pic.twitter.com/0h9CS9E2AU — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) December 21, 2018

Umm, yeah. A few giant corks and a unfolding ladder takes care of your barrier. Playing with his crayons again. pic.twitter.com/Ua0sk9A8XU — Mark Gross (@marksthedad2) December 21, 2018

How deep will those effective/beautiful slats be buried?



50-foot-long drug tunnel discovered in Nogales (December 18, 2018) https://t.co/VBNkLjzyjN — ʟᴇɪᴀ ɪɴ ʟᴀ ʟᴀ ʟᴀɴᴅ (@hey_leia) December 21, 2018

Others thought the design seemed better suited for other uses.

If you like that design you will love this design for a beautiful Oval Office iron cast chair. pic.twitter.com/eIj1xgRv4I — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 21, 2018

Dude you could actually slide a ladder through the gaps...lets make the border a two way street i get to to go to cancun without fees...they get to not worry about dying on a day to day basis everyone wins — Max Harris-Grajales (@mharri37) December 21, 2018

Others weren’t so sure the design was truly cutting-edge.

Such a cutting-edge design. So streamlined as it reaches to the heavens, never before has fencing seen such an elegantly austere yet effective design! This is truly a remarkably futuristic feat! pic.twitter.com/kpOOcQiZU1 — Highland Fashionista (@Highlandista) December 21, 2018

One person wondered how Trump’s base might react to this particular design.