The Trump White House's Intern Program Is Seriously Lacking Diversity. Again.

President Donald Trump posing with an almost all-white group of White House interns is becoming a familiar sight.
A leaked photograph purportedly showing Trump with the summer 2018 intake, which Vox published Wednesday, has sparked anger — due to the lack of diversity among interns in the program.
The White House faced a similar backlash over its spring 2018 program:
And over its summer 2017 program too:
Many Twitter users have called out the White House over the latest, leaked image, which Vox reports has not been officially released ― even though the program ended more than two weeks ago on Aug. 10.
Others, meanwhile, have compared it to the radically different intern program photos from former President Barack Obama’s time in office: