The Trump White House's Intern Program Is Seriously Lacking Diversity. Again.

President Donald Trump posing with an almost all-white group of White House interns is becoming a familiar sight.

A leaked photograph purportedly showing Trump with the summer 2018 intake, which Vox published Wednesday, has sparked anger — due to the lack of diversity among interns in the program.

The Trump administration has been criticized for the lack of diversity among its interns in the past.



This summer, the White House didn’t make much progress on diversity — they just didn’t release the photo.https://t.co/14gIk9AyJl — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 29, 2018

The White House faced a similar backlash over its spring 2018 program:

And over its summer 2017 program too:

America:

•38% People of Color

•31% White Women

•31% White Men



White House Interns:

•2% POC

•25% WW

•73% WM



This's what "#MAGA" looks like😳 pic.twitter.com/Q2YEddtB4I — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) July 25, 2017

Many Twitter users have called out the White House over the latest, leaked image, which Vox reports has not been officially released ― even though the program ended more than two weeks ago on Aug. 10.

Here is the official White House photo of the Summer 2018 Intern Class, which the White House refused to release to the press. (You can see Trump standing in the center.) Go ahead, enlarge it. See if you can find a single non-white person in the photo. pic.twitter.com/DwbWw9Oh0o — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2018

Lack of racial diversity has long been a problem in the Trump White House, and that isn't limited to interns. Earlier this month, @KellyannePolls failed to name even a single high-ranking black aide on Trump's staff since @OMAROSA's departure in December.



588 days in, 874 to go — TrumpTimer (@TrumpTimer) August 31, 2018

@WhiteHouse White Interns Only Class of 2018? — Karen McBain (@KarenMcBain) August 31, 2018

Perhaps the current admin took "The White House" too literal when searching for interns? — Shawn Recinto (@shawnrecinto) August 31, 2018

Having taken heat in the past for its photos of all-white groups of White House interns, the White House opted this year to ... not release a photo. https://t.co/Uh8jvgc3IP — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 29, 2018

It is, after all, called the White House. — Daniel M. Gold (@unrealDMGold) August 29, 2018

Others, meanwhile, have compared it to the radically different intern program photos from former President Barack Obama’s time in office: