The Trump White House Failed To Spell ‘United States’ Correctly

Typos continue to come thick and fast for President Donald Trump’s administration.
In yet another “covfefe”-style moment, the White House’s official Twitter account was widely mocked Friday for failing to spell “United States” correctly.
Instead, it tweeted a statement containing the phrase: “United Sates.”
Oops!
The post has now been deleted, but is the latest embarrassing spelling gaffe to come out of the White House. Trump also has a fair few typos to his name. In May, he referred to his wife and first lady Melania Trump as Melanie.
Unsurprisingly, this latest error caught the attention of people on Twitter — who responded in various amusing ways: