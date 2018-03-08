Ivanka Trump's Women's Day Tribute Went Exactly As You'd Expect

If Ivanka Trump really is committed to improving women’s rights, there are plenty of people offering suggestions.
President Donald Trump’s daughter-turned-White House adviser got an earful on Thursday after turning to Twitter to mark International Women’s Day ― leading to immediate ridicule by people who criticized her and her father for their track record on women’s rights.
“Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe,” she tweeted. “We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed.”
Ivanka Trump has said she would make “women’s empowerment” a key issue in her father’s White House.
But people on Twitter, responding to her post, listed reasons why Trump’s latest “pledge to empower women” could use some work.
Critics pointed to her business practices. Her clothing brand’s merchandise is produced in foreign factories, where laborers ― both men and women ― receive low wages and have limited ability to advocate for themselves.
Other people on Twitter slammed the powerful White House roles handed to Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, which some see as nepotism.
Twitter users also criticized Trump for failing to forcefully speak out against her father’s misbehavior toward women.
The president, who once said his star power entitles him to grab women by the genitals, has been accused of sexual misconduct by 21 women. In recent days it was reported that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer attempted to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania Trump.
Some Twitter users reminded Ivanka Trump of her demonstrated ability to flip-flop between her roles as White House adviser and first daughter, depending on the circumstances. Recently, for example, she was asked during an interview to comment on allegations of sexual misconduct against the president. She called it “a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter.”
The backlash against Ivanka Trump’s Womens’ Day tweet, of course, is nothing new. Just days earlier, she was skewered on social media for a similar comment about Women’s History Month.
Learn more about the global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice at InternationalWomensDay.com or UNWomen.Org
Happy Women’s Day!