Ivanka Trump's Women's Day Tribute Went Exactly As You'd Expect

If Ivanka Trump really is committed to improving women’s rights, there are plenty of people offering suggestions.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-turned-White House adviser got an earful on Thursday after turning to Twitter to mark International Women’s Day ― leading to immediate ridicule by people who criticized her and her father for their track record on women’s rights.

“Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe,” she tweeted. “We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed.”

Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed. #InternationalWomensDay — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2018

Ivanka Trump has said she would make “women’s empowerment” a key issue in her father’s White House.

But people on Twitter, responding to her post, listed reasons why Trump’s latest “pledge to empower women” could use some work.

Critics pointed to her business practices. Her clothing brand’s merchandise is produced in foreign factories, where laborers ― both men and women ― receive low wages and have limited ability to advocate for themselves.

You can start by paying a fair wage to your sweat shop workers in China. Better yet, have your products manufactured in the US #WalkTheTalk — Concerned Citizen (@joaninDC61) March 8, 2018

You don’t care about women at home or work, you don’t care about empowerment, you care nothing about us...all you care about is the #TrumpGrifterFamily and their bottom line. U are making money every day in the WH off of presidential seals & making and selling products overseas pic.twitter.com/7fibKOVPqf — Ruth Ann Share (@RuthShare) March 8, 2018

Other people on Twitter slammed the powerful White House roles handed to Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, which some see as nepotism.

You are not responsible for your horrible father. But you are responsible for never achieving anything alone without him. So YOU want to celebrate women's achievements? YOU,who are a grifter who only lives on nepotism? Who is not asahmed of wasting tax payers money for nothing? — cgn (@cgn2810) March 8, 2018

Twitter users also criticized Trump for failing to forcefully speak out against her father’s misbehavior toward women.

The president, who once said his star power entitles him to grab women by the genitals, has been accused of sexual misconduct by 21 women. In recent days it was reported that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer attempted to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania Trump.

You know who seems to be doing great? Stormy Daniels. In fact, you and Stormy are the only women actually profiting from this administration. — Brent D. Stump (@BrentontheDL) March 8, 2018

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, is seen in India in 2017.

Some Twitter users reminded Ivanka Trump of her demonstrated ability to flip-flop between her roles as White House adviser and first daughter, depending on the circumstances. Recently, for example, she was asked during an interview to comment on allegations of sexual misconduct against the president. She called it “a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter.”

I find this statement inappropriate - as you're the daughter of Donald Trump. — Irene Morris (@ireneand4js) March 8, 2018

It's inappropriate for you to say anything about women when your father is accused of 19 sexual assaults and had an affair with a porn star he paid to keep quiet before election and is still bullying her into silence today. Inappropriate- that's the word right Ivanka? — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) March 8, 2018

I didn’t see you at the women’s march... pic.twitter.com/rrKUzdRszB — Michaelangelo (@lomlplexTOGG) March 8, 2018

She is part of the administration, fair game. She was also okay with daddy bringing Clinton’s accusers to the debate to rattle Hillary. How pro woman was that? — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) March 8, 2018

I find it insulting that you even bring up the cause of women’s issues. You work for a pussy grabbing accused rapist and sexual predator, who has no respect for women whatsoever. Oh and he’s also your father so you could do something about this, but you don’t. pic.twitter.com/ICRuDZYAuX — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) March 8, 2018

You have no self-awareness whatsoever. I stand amazed and stunned at how you try to keep up this act. pic.twitter.com/mlQsp3LDAL — Resistance Mia (@miashort1977) March 8, 2018

The backlash against Ivanka Trump’s Womens’ Day tweet, of course, is nothing new. Just days earlier, she was skewered on social media for a similar comment about Women’s History Month.

Learn more about the global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice at InternationalWomensDay.com or UNWomen.Org