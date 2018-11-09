POLITICS
11/09/2018 01:53 pm ET

Trump Personally Facilitated Hush Money Payments To Stormy Daniels And Karen McDougal: WSJ

"Get it done," Trump said of making the payments, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
By Sebastian Murdock

President Donald Trump played a key role in silencing porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who both claimed to have had affairs with the president.

Media executive David Pecker met with Trump multiple times to discuss using the National Enquirer tabloid to buy the silence of women he allegedly slept with, according to a new ﻿report from The Wall Street Journal. The publication said it spoke to three dozen people with direct knowledge of the payments.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Manhattan now has evidence of Trump’s role in the hush payments, according to the WSJ. He previously denied having knowledge about the payments.

In October 2016, when discussing making a payment to Daniels, Trump told his then-attorney Michael Cohen to “get it done.”

