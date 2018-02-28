POLITICS
02/28/2018 04:40 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Bernie Sanders And Mike Lee Want A Fight With Saudis. Trump’s Working To Stop Them.

The senators are trying to force an up-or-down vote on U.S. support for a brutal Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
By Akbar Shahid Ahmed
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
President Donald Trump enjoyed his visit to Saudi Arabia last spring.

WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration and GOP leaders started lobbying against a bipartisan resolution questioning the U.S. role in the civil war in Yemen before Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) even filed it on Wednesday morning. 

The Defense Department’s acting general counsel sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a letter criticizing the resolution on Tuesday. That letter was sent to all Senate offices Wednesday morning, hours before a high-profile news conference at which Sanders and Lee argued that current American efforts in Yemen ― providing aerial refueling and intelligence to a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels ― are unconstitutional because Congress has never explicitly approved them.

Read the letter below: 

This is a developing story.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Foreign Affairs Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Bernie Sanders Saudi Arabia Yemen Mike Lee
Bernie Sanders And Mike Lee Want A Fight With Saudis. Trump’s Working To Stop Them.
CONVERSATIONS