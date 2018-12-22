Celebrities And Lawmakers Flood Twitter With #TrumpResign Tweets

President Donald Trump enjoyed the dubious honor of having two hashtags calling for him to resign trending globally on Twitter late Friday into Saturday.
Celebrities including “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, “Star Trek” actor George Takei and comedians Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt were joined by national lawmakers and hundreds of other citizens in posting messages with the #TrumpResign or #ResignTrump hashtags ― many referencing the partial government shutdown.
Too Vlad! 🇷🇺#TrumpResign https://t.co/nQqTEHa75Z— MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 22, 2018
#TrumpResign https://t.co/BCcf5iY5TY— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 22, 2018
The Resistance is tweeting #TrumpResign tonight and has gotten it trending. What say ye? Help with a RT of this, if you’d also like to see Twitler depart in disgrace.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 22, 2018
#ResignTrump Just fucking resign, because this photo is far worse than that OTHER photo. pic.twitter.com/NUtKk1aNUo— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 22, 2018
December 22, 2018
Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when you said this on national TV last week: "I am proud to shut down the government."— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 21, 2018
Yep, you said that. There are tapes.
Also, fyi this morning the number one trending topic on Twitter--which you can't regulate--is #TrumpResign. https://t.co/DQuM5qPrJF
I've been saying for a long time that the one honorable thing Trump could do would be to put down his cell phone and go peacefully into the dark.— Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 21, 2018
Seems like Twitter finally agrees with me... #TrumpResign
"Drugs are pouring into our country, human trafficking is at the all-time worst in history because of the internet."— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 21, 2018
1) The wall isn't going to stop the internet.
2) I'd like to introduce you to 150M people who died during the slave trade.#TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/eZER1Kqw6t
Hey Trump your cabinet is doing it everyday! Join them #TrumpResign pic.twitter.com/1YbZsmrJ9k— Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) December 22, 2018
December 22, 2018
#TrumpResign https://t.co/9OPXz1sgKs— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) December 22, 2018
Hey @realDonaldTrump— Mike Houston (@mikehouston2) December 22, 2018
THIS IS WHAT #LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE#TrumpResign https://t.co/8Bmb7aTKoV
This is the most ridiculous picture ever... that’s a blank piece of paper he’s signing and I’d bet that stack of binders standing taller than that shit stain sitting in the Oval Office is blank too. #TrumpResign https://t.co/VwMk6VR1v8— Christopher Backus (@_cbackus) December 22, 2018
It's not just #TrumpResign.#PenceResign#MillerResign#McConnellResign#BoltonResign#PompeoResign#KushnerResign— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 21, 2018
I'm sure you can think of more...
Literally 10 days ago you looked @SenSchumer in the face and said you'd accept full responsibility for shutting down the government. Since when would this be a Democratic shutdown?— James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 21, 2018
Asking for...an entire country of confused citizens. #TrumpResign pic.twitter.com/FRAkqdB2Ws
The #1 topic trending on Twitter this AM is #TrumpResign This should be #1 every day until Trump resigns!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 21, 2018
#TrumpResign @realDonaldTrump you claimed ownership of government shutdown - but now you blame the Democrats?! You are weak. You are the definition of a liar. You are unfit as President. And it is time that you resign. Bye Felicia.— Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) December 22, 2018
It’s time #TrumpResign #UnitedWeStandDividedWeFall pic.twitter.com/QL68gqse0P— Michael Coleman (@1MichaelColeman) December 22, 2018
Everyone, please stop slat shaming. #TrumpResign— Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) December 22, 2018
