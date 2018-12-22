POLITICS
Celebrities And Lawmakers Flood Twitter With #TrumpResign Tweets

"I've been saying for a long time that the one honorable thing Trump could do would be to put down his cell phone and go peacefully into the dark."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump enjoyed the dubious honor of having two hashtags calling for him to resign trending globally on Twitter late Friday into Saturday.

Celebrities including “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, “Star Trek” actor George Takei and comedians Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt were joined by national lawmakers and hundreds of other citizens in posting messages with the #TrumpResign or #ResignTrump hashtags ― many referencing the partial government shutdown.

