Trump's Campaign Subpoenaed Due To Sexual Assault Allegations

The Trump campaign has been subpoenaed by lawyers of a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault. All documents during the campaign that are related to her have been subpoenaed.

The woman who has accused of President Trump of sexual assault in this case is Summer Zervos, who was a contestant on Trump’s show “The Apprentice”. Zervos accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007, when she was on the show.

She described her allegations, stating that Trump kissed her twice on the lips and touched her breast.

However, President Trump has denied any of these allegations to be true. Trump stated: "To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I've conducted my life. In fact, Ms. Zervos continued to contact me for help, emailing my office on April 14 of this year asking that I visit her restaurant in California.”