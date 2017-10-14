Trump's Decertification Of Iran Deal Is A Brutal Mistake

President Trump on Friday decertified the Iran Deal, a significant deal made by President Obama during his second term in office.

What does President Trump’s decertification mean? Well, it means that he does not support the Iran deal, but it leaves the deal in place. It is now up to Congress to decide whether or not to put sanctions on Iran.

President Trump’s main criticism was that Iran was "not living up to the spirit of the deal.”

The Iran Deal is not based on trust, but rather constant monitoring and inspections. The IAEA stated: "At present, Iran is subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime.”

Trump has also stated that “it is no longer in national security interest of the United States” to keep the Iran Deal. This is demonstrably false, keeping nuclear weapons out of the hands of Iranians is beneficial to the United States, and that is precisely what the Iran Deal does.