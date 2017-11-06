Trump’s falling leadership in the GCC Crisis

As the Saudi Arabia’s future king Mohammad Bin Salam is tightening his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge by arresting rivals, royals, ministers and investors, it is not wise the ignore the six months long crisis in the Gulf which represents unprecedented challenge to the US interests in the troubled region.

During his latest meeting with Saudi officials in last month trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson blamed the Saudi-led bloc for the continuation of the standoff with Qatar, expressذing doubts about a near resolution to the crisis. “There is not a strong indication that the parties are ready to talk yet,” Tillerson said after a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi and de facto King, Mohamed bin Salman (MBS).

Prior to his trip, Tillerson had noted that it was “up to the leadership of the quartet when they want to engage with Qatar because Qatar has been very clear -- they’re ready to engage.” Mr. Tillerson has been otherwise silent on the Trump’s failure in addressing the crisis.

So far, President Trump has chosen to ignore the most serious dispute amongst Washington’s allies in the region in recent decades. Turning a blind-eye is not only detrimental to the perception of the US in the region, but threatening to its interests and regional stability writ large. To speak in Trump-ian terms, losing either side to this conflict is a “bad deal.”

While, James Mattis, Secretary of Defense, and Tillerson, remain coy and aware of the gravity of the issue, despite initial miscalculations, Trump seems much more at ease with jeopardizing national security. Within hours of the declaration of the four countries (Saudi, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt) to sever relations with Qatar, effectively setting a blockade around the Qataris, Trump tweeted in support. "So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!!,” he said.

And although disparate statements from the State Department and the Department of Defense had assured reporters that the rift will have no effect on the war on terror, recent developments indicate otherwise. According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon halted joint exercises with GCC countries citing the continued Gulf crisis as the main reason. Air Force Colonel John Thomas, a Central Command spokesperson, said that the US would be cutting back on the exercises. "We are opting out of some military exercises out of respect for the concept of inclusiveness and shared regional interests," he said.

The situation seems to have slipped from Trump’s hands (no pun intended). In September, Trump said he would be willing to serve as a mediator “right here in the White House,” if the issue wasn’t solved soon. “I have a very strong feeling that it will be solved, and pretty quickly,” but the unenthusiasm of the quartet was met with receding American leadership.

Furthermore, Trumps ascension to power has emboldened Saudi and UAE to settle old scores with Qatar. In a recent interview, the Saudi Crown Prince MBS said that "Qatar is a very, very, very small issue.” And although soon after Trump unveiled his aggressive strategy on Iran, and spoke with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, who pledged to support America in its “visionary new Iran strategy,” part of the plan remains mysterious. Opposing Iran’s expansionist ambitions and its destabilizing roles in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and beyond is supposed to be a GCC effort. The continuation of this crisis, however, threatens the unity and foundation of the GCC, thereby threatening the effectiveness of American defenses.

The apparent contradiction in Trump’s position(s) on the Gulf crisis indicates that there is neither a clear foreign policy strategy nor a coherent vision within the administration on the issue, and thereby-no end in sight. It is crucial that this crisis is resolved, as its continuity has the potential to further destabilize an already troubled region.

It’s crucial to note that the GCC was established as an alliance of six countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman in 1981 to stand up to a revolutionary Iran, and has since been regarded as a one coherent bloc by the US.

But as the threat of Iran continues, and the American role in the crisis remains to be on the periphery, this continued indeterminacy will prove to be unearned complacency. As Trump continues to back voices demanding the closure of a television channel, Al Jazeerah TV, as a pre-requisite to sit and negotiate an acceptable solution, the spat between GCC countries will fail to honor its initial mission to combat Iran and may be a burden, not an assent, to a US-led alliance. Washington cannot afford to ignore the rift any further.

Mohamed Elmenshawy is the Washington Bureau Chief for Alaraby Television. on twitter @ElmenshawyM