Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Has Been Obliterated

A man vandalized President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax on Wednesday, leaving only the star’s outline in the broken sidewalk. He later surrendered to police.
Witnesses told police a man carrying the tool in a guitar case attacked the star on Hollywood Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles.
The vandal dropped the pickax at the scene, according to pictures taken by passersby. Soon afterward, the man surrendered to Los Angeles police. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately available.
Trump received the star in 2007, long before his presidency. He was the host of NBC’s “The Apprentice” at the time, but the Walk of Fame star honors his role as producer for his Miss Universe shows.
Trump’s star has been attacked before, but not quite so spectacularly. It was smashed by a man in 2016 shortly after the “Access Hollywood” recording of Trump bragging about sexual assault surfaced.
In that case, the vandal used a pickax and a sledgehammer. The attacker later pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism. The star was later restored.