Trump’s Immigration And Customs Enforcement Chief To Retire

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan will retire from government service, he announced Monday, after spending the last 15 months serving as the most controversial deportation chief in agency’s brief history.
“It has been the honor of my life to lead the men and women of ICE for more than a year,” Homan said in a statement. “The decision to leave federal service after more than 34 years is bittersweet, but my family has sacrificed a lot in order for me to serve and it’s time for me to focus on them. I am humbled and inspired by the 20,000 American patriots who serve this agency and protect our nation, increasingly in the face of unfair and false criticism from politicians and the media.”