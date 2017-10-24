Trump’s Latest Twitter Beef Has the Internet Falling In Love with Senator Bob Corker

Donald Trump is having a bad morning. He took to Twitter to attack Senator Bob Corker again and it backfired. Trump attacked the Republican senator over his criticisms of Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Senator Corker spoke with CNN this morning and said, “ I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard, and debases our country in a way that he does, but he does.” Sen. Corker was quick to clapback on Trump on Twitter.

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

This tweet pays homage to an earlier tweet the senator tweeted after being attacked by Trump earlier this month.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

The internet was here for it. Bob Corker and #AlertTheDaycareStaff started trending.

One Twitter user summed up the feud perfectly.

Watching our elected officials get into a kardashian-level twitter fight should be embarrassing. But #AlertTheDaycareStaff is just too good — Malaika Johnson (@mikajohn78) October 24, 2017

Most Twitter users like Holly O’Reilly found Trump’s latest Twitter beef hilarious.

But people also acknowledged the hypocrisy of Trump’s attacks on Sen. Corker. In November 2016, Melania Trump said that if she became first lady, she would be committed to ending the “absolutely unacceptable” online bullying.

Hi Melania, I'd like to report a case of online bullying. Please #AlertTheDaycareStaff at the White House. Thanks! #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/w40Gc3TdPM — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) October 24, 2017